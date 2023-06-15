Distributes KCR nutrition kits in Sircilla

Sircilla: IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that public health system witnessed amazing progress in the last 9 years under the BRS rule.As part of the Telangana Formation Day celebrations he attended Telangana Health Day here on Wednesday. He explained the changes in the medical field in the state, especially in Rajanna-Sircilla District Hospital, Vemulawada Area Hospital, advanced and expensive equipments and medical services being provided to the patients.

He said that CM KCR has taken many measures to strengthen the medical system in the State. From KCR Kits to KCR Nutrition Kits, from dialysis centres to diagnostic centres, every idea is prestigious and every decision is historic. Ram Rao clarified that the intention of setting up a Medical College in each district is a grand mission to realise the dreams of the students to become doctors. The Chief Minister has sanctioned Medical College with Rs 166 crores in Sircilla and the classes will start from this year itself. A nursing college was also sanctioned with Rs 36 crore and a 100-bed hospital has also been constructed in Vemulawada Tippapur.