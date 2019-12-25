District admin gearing up for municipal polls

Vikarabad: The district administration is fast gearing up for municipal elections. Leaders of various political parties in the four municipalities of the district are rolling up their sleeves for the coming elections after the State Election Commission announced the schedule. These elections have come after five months of hectic electoral process for Assembly, Parliament, local bodies from last year December till July this year.

In fact, the tenure of the governing bodies was over by the first week of July month. The administration has been managed by the Special Officers. The process of reorganisation of wards was also completed. Each ward was allotted 1,400 to 1,500 voters. Both TRS and Congress were unhappy with this allotment at Tandur and Parigi.

The newly formed municipalities Parigi, Kodangal are witnessing the elections for the first time. Political parties are still curious about the reservations. The parties are waiting to announce their candidates after the reservations are announced. They will choose their candidates according to the reservations and their strength. Meanwhile, aspirants are busy in their trails for the tickets.

The draft of the voters list will be released on 30th of this month. Meetings will be held with local leaders of all political parties on December 31 and January 1. The last date for receiving any objections will be on January 2. After addressing the objections on January 3, the final list will be announced on January 4.