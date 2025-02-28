District Administration Ensures Smooth Arrangements for Peaceful Observance of Ramadan

Gadwal: District Additional Collector Lakshmi Narayana has directed the concerned officials to complete all necessary arrangements for the peaceful observance of the holy month of Ramadan.

On Friday, a meeting was held at the IDOC Conference Hall with Muslim religious leaders and concerned officials to discuss the necessary arrangements for the fasting month of Ramadan. Speaking on the occasion, the District Additional Collector stated that since Ramadan fasting will commence on March 2, adequate arrangements must be made in all mosques and Eidgahs across the district.

He instructed the concerned authorities to ensure drinking water supply, sanitation, uninterrupted power supply, and street lighting at these locations. He also directed municipal officials to maintain continuous sanitation programs around places of worship in both urban and rural areas and to ensure an uninterrupted water supply to prevent shortages.

The Additional Collector emphasized that there should be no disruption in power supply during Namaz (prayer) times and instructed the electricity department officials to take necessary precautions. He also directed the DMHO (District Medical and Health Officer) to arrange medical facilities at prayer locations on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

To maintain law and order, police officials were instructed to take preventive measures and establish special surveillance in sensitive areas. Muslim representatives were urged to ensure that the Ramadan month is observed in a peaceful and harmonious atmosphere.

The meeting was attended by Additional Collector Narsinga Rao, RDO Srinivasa Rao, Gadwal Tahsildar Mallikarjun, District Minority Welfare Officer Ramesh Babu, DMHO Siddappa, Electricity Department EE Ramesh Babu, Municipal Commissioners, Muslim religious leaders, and other concerned officials.