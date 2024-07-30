District BJP Morcha Submits Petition to Implement BC Declaration.

Gadwal : Today, in the Jogulamba Gadwal district center, the district BJP OBC Morcha, led by District President Ramachandra Reddy, submitted a petition to District Collector AO Bhadrappa. The petition demanded the implementation of promises made in the Kamareddy BC Declaration by the Congress Party. Accompanying Ramachandra Reddy were District OBC Morcha President Deva Das, Town President Bandala Venkata Ramulu, and other BJP leaders.





Speaking at the event, District President Ramachandra Reddy criticized the state government and the Chief Minister for their lack of response. He highlighted that out of the ₹2.96 lakh crore state budget, only ₹9,200 crore was allocated for BCs, despite them constituting over 50% of the state's population. He condemned this as a betrayal of the BC community and announced that the BJP OBC Morcha would protest against this injustice.



Reddy demanded the immediate allocation of ₹50,000 crore for the implementation of the BC Declaration. He also called for increasing BC reservations to 42% in local body elections, as promised by the state government. According to the Kamareddy Declaration, within six months of coming to power, the government would conduct a caste census and increase BC reservations based on the BC Commission report. They also promised to raise current BC reservations in local bodies from 23% to 42% and provide 42% reservation in government civil construction and maintenance contracts for BCs.



He pointed out that the promise to deposit ₹2 lakhs into the accounts of Golla Kurumas for the second phase of sheep distribution within 100 days of coming to power was not fulfilled. Similarly, no action was taken to allocate adequate funds for the BC Sub-Plan, despite the promise to establish it with a legal framework and allocate ₹20,000 crore annually, totaling ₹1 lakh crore over five years.



Furthermore, the government failed to establish corporations for the comprehensive development of all BC communities. They had promised interest-free, collateral-free loans of ₹10 lakhs for BC youth for small businesses and higher education. The promise of full fee reimbursement for BC youth within six months, irrespective of their rank, was also unfulfilled, putting BC youth at a disadvantage in qualifying for jobs.



He accused the state government of failing to distribute fish to fisheries societies and alleged corruption of up to ₹100 crore through bid invitations. Additionally, promises made to communities such as Mudiraj, Gangaputra, Goud, Munnuru Kapu, Padmashali, Vishwakarma, and Rajaka were not acted upon, with no decisions made even at the cabinet level.



The event was attended by OBC Morcha State Executive Member Anil, BJP leaders Krishnam Raju, Raghu Goud, Pandu, Kotla Viresh, Mohan Reddy, Ganja Sai, Omkar, Narasimha Shetty, and others.

