District Collector Adarsh Surabhi Directs Early Notification for First Phase of MPTC & ZPTC Elections
Wanaparthy dist: On Wednesday evening, the District Collector held a meeting with the relevant Returning Officers at the Additional Collector Local Bodies Chamber on the receipt of nominations for the first phase of MPTC and ZPTC elections and made several suggestions.
Speaking on the occasion, the Collector instructed the ROs to publish the notification for the first phase of MPTC and ZPTC elections by 10 am on Thursday. He advised the candidates to carefully examine their nomination papers when they file their nominations. He advised that no more than two other Returning Officers should be allowed to enter the room along with the candidate who comes to file his nomination.
It was suggested that if the candidates who came to file their nominations did not bring the prescribed documents, they should be given a notice with a deadline instead of rejecting their nominations. It was ordered that every returning officer must have the electoral roll of their territorial constituency. The collector suggested that the nominations filed by the candidates should be carefully scrutinized. The collector suggested that the returning officers should act without any bias at the nomination centers and that the nomination process should be conducted as per the rules of the Election Commission.
Additional Collector Local Bodies Yadayya, RDO Subrahmanyam, returning officers, other officers and others participated in the meeting.