District Collector Adarsh ​​Surabhi said that Bathukamma festival should be celebrated every year to pass on the culture and traditions of Telangana to future generations.

Wanaparthy District: Bathukamma samburas were held grandly in the district collectorate premises on Wednesday as per government orders.

Self Help Women's Associations, MEPMA, women workers of Women and Child Welfare Department made batukammas with tea tree flowers and brought them.

Bathukammas decorated with tiroka flowers and yellow saffron were offered special pooja to Bathukamma along with District Collector Adarsh ​​Surabhi, Additional Collectors Sanchit Gangwar (Local Bodies) and Nagesh (Revenue). Women play with ID. OC entertained with game songs to welcome the courtyard.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the Bathukamma festival, which is a part of Telangana culture, has become popular and unique not only in the state but also all over the world. He said Bathukamma festival is a program to bring humanity closer to nature. He called upon the people to celebrate Bathukamma festivals which are a recognition of Telangana culture and traditions. Prizes were awarded to those who made the best Batukammas. Bathukamma celebrations should be organized more grandly next year. Wished Bathukamma and Vijayadashami to the people of the district.

District Rural Development Department PD Umadevi, DSCDO Nushita, District Welfare Officer Lakshmamma, officials of other district departments, MEPMA staff and revenue staff are among these Samburas. Other female employees participated.