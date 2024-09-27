District Collector Adarsh ​​Surabhi said that every citizen of Telangana should work for the realization of Konda Laxman Bapuji's ambitions.

The 109th birth anniversary celebrations of Konda Laxman Bapu in wanaparthy district were organized on Friday morning at the complex premises of the integrated district offices of the District B.C. Organized under the auspices of the Welfare Department, the District Collector, District Officers and leaders of Padmasali Sangam paid floral tributes to Konda Laxman Chitra. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the society of Telangana always remembers the nobles who fought for the achievement of Telangana and follows in their footsteps. He said that the government will organize the birthday and anniversary celebrations of the dignitaries. People are asked to contribute their efforts in the coming days to achieve the ambition of the nobles.





Satish Yadav, chairman of Padmasali Sangam, who participated in the program, said that Konda Laxman fought selflessly in the first and third phase of the Telangana movement. He was hailed as a selfless person who reserved his own house for the meeting of activists for the Telangana movement.





Additional collector revenue in this program. m, Nagesh. B.C. Welfare Department Officer B. Subbareddy, District Officers, B.C. Political JAC Chairman Rachala Yugandhar, Kolla Venkatesh, m. Devanna Naidu, Padmasali Sangam leaders Satish Yadav, J. Venkatramulu, Srinivasulu, Satyananarana, Ramulu Balaswamy Srinivasulu and others participated and paid their respects.















