District Collector and MLA Visit Flood-Affected Villages, Assure Relief and Rehabilitation Efforts

Gadwal: On Wednesday, District Collector B.M. Santosh, accompanied by local MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy, visited the flood-affected villages of Chinnonipalli in Gattu Mandal and Nagar Doddi in Dharur Mandal. The villages were severely impacted by the heavy rains that lashed the district over the past week.

During a village meeting, the District Collector assured that compensation of Rs. 16,500 per person would be provided to 250 affected residents within a week. He urged all displaced residents to immediately relocate to the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) center. He further assured that within two months, a school and Anganwadi center would be established in the R&R center. Additionally, roads, drinking water facilities, and electricity would be restored within two days, with funds being released from the Collector's special budget to ensure all necessary amenities for the displaced residents.

The Collector also promised meal provisions, health camps, and medical care at the R&R center. He personally inspected the damaged homes in the villages and reassured the residents that the government was taking all necessary steps to provide essential services and rebuild the villages. He also directed officials to expedite work at the R&R center in Nagar Doddi.

MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy expressed that the villagers might have to make sacrifices for the project, but the benefits would be significant in the future. He said the project would help prevent migration by providing irrigation and drinking water to Palamuru district, transforming it into a hub for labor from other states. He acknowledged that previous delays in Chinnonipalli’s project work were due to contractor negligence, and promised that every farmer and resident affected by the floods would receive full government support. Over the next six months, compensation, housing, shifting charges, and financial assistance would be ensured for all.

The MLA assured that all basic amenities would be provided at the R&R center and urged the public to remain calm, as the government and officials were working to assist them in every possible way.

RDO Ramachander, Irrigation EE Raheemuddin, Electricity SE Bhaskar, Mission Bhagiratha EE Sridhar Reddy, Tahsildar Saritha Rani, MP DO Chennayya, former MPP Vijay Kumar, local public representatives, and officials from various departments participated in the event.