District Collector Badavath Santosh to Meet with Recognized Political Parties on Wednesday

NagarKurnool: District Collector Badavath Santosh announced on Tuesday evening that a meeting with representatives of recognized political parties will be held on Wednesday, 18th of this month, at 3:00 PM at the Nagar Kurnool District Collectorate office.

The meeting is being organized to discuss the preparation and publication of the voter list for the 2nd general elections of the Gram Panchayat.

This initiative follows the Telangana State Election Commission's directive to finalize and publish the voter list for the upcoming elections.

The Collector emphasized that attendance from all recognized political party representatives is mandatory for the meeting.