District Collector B.M. Santhosh Orders Acceleration of Indiramma Housing, Youth Development, and Paddy Procurement Programs

Gadwal: On Friday, a review meeting was held at the IDOC Conference Hall on Indiramma housing, Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme, and paddy procurement centers with the concerned officials. District Collector B.Y.M. Santhosh presided over the meeting and issued key directives to ensure swift progress in the implementation of these schemes.

During the meeting, the Collector conducted a detailed review of the progress of Indiramma housing construction on a mandal-wise basis. He inquired about the status of grounding, basement work, marking, and re-verification for the sanctioned houses. He instructed officials to encourage beneficiaries to accelerate the construction process and to educate them about cost-effective construction techniques.

The Collector also emphasized timely updates in the online application to ensure swift release of government assistance to beneficiaries. He stated that funds will be transferred directly to the beneficiaries' accounts based on the construction stage. He directed officials to work in coordination and ensure speedy completion of housing projects. In municipalities, officials were instructed to conduct daily field visits, provide guidance to eligible beneficiaries, and fast-track the completion of construction. He reiterated that Indiramma houses should be allotted only to the deserving poor.

Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme Application Scrutiny to be Expedited

The Collector also instructed officials to speed up the scrutiny of applications received under the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme. During the selection of eligible candidates, he insisted on strict adherence to eligibility norms including Aadhaar, income, and caste certificates. He directed MPDOs and municipal commissioners to download applications, categorize them by corporation and bank, and forward them to the respective banks. Bank officials were instructed to review the applications and submit eligibility reports. Officials were urged to carefully examine every application and select only genuinely eligible candidates. He stressed the importance of coordination between district officials and bankers to achieve the scheme's targets.

Efficient Paddy Procurement at Centers is a Must: Collector

Regarding paddy procurement, Collector Santhosh directed that the process be carried out efficiently at all procurement centers. He instructed the center officials to immediately enter details into the OPMS system once paddy is procured. Moisture content of the paddy brought in by farmers should be checked, and if within limits, the paddy should be promptly purchased and moved to designated mills. He also instructed officials to ensure there is no shortage of gunny bags. Given the recent dust storms and untimely rains, he ordered tarpaulins to be made available to prevent paddy from getting wet. Civil supplies officials were told to regularly inspect procurement centers and remain alert. The Collector also emphasized that only quality paddy arriving at centers should be procured swiftly.

Present at the meeting were Additional District Collector Narsinga Rao, ED SC Corporation Ramesh Babu, LDM Srinivasa Rao, Civil Supplies Officer Swami Kumar, Civil Supplies DM Vimala, Housing PD Srinivasulu, municipal commissioners, MPDOs, and other key officials.