District Collector B.M. Santosh Directs Officials to Ensure Smooth Execution of Upcoming Comprehensive Household Survey

Gadwal: On Tuesday, District Collector B.M. Santosh has directed the officials to make thorough preparations for a comprehensive survey focused on social, educational, economic, employment, political, and caste factors. Speaking at a training program organized as part of the door-to-door survey initiative held in the meeting hall of the Collector's office, the Collector provided several guidelines to the participating officials.

The Collector emphasized that the government has taken up this survey as a high-priority project, scheduled to begin from November 1st and continue until November 3rd, with enumerators conducting groundwork and preparing household plans. Prior to initiating the survey, public awareness campaigns will be organized in villages to ensure that residents keep essential documents such as Aadhaar cards, ration cards, and land passbooks ready to facilitate the data collection process.

The actual door-to-door survey is set to be conducted between November 6th and 18th, and officials have been instructed to complete it without any discrepancies. Subsequently, data entry work will take place from November 19th to 27th, with a focus on accuracy. District and Mandal Special Officers, MPDOs, and Municipal Commissioners are expected to participate actively in these tasks.

The Collector further instructed the officials receiving training from master trainers today to begin training their staff at the Mandal level from tomorrow. Master trainers have also provided detailed guidance on the survey methodology.

Participants in the meeting included District Additional Collector Lakshmi Narayana, Tahsildars, MPDOs, APOs, APMs, and other district officials.