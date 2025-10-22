District Collector B.M. Santosh Orders Officials to Expedite Resolution of “Bhoo Bharathi” Applications

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh directed revenue officials to ensure speedy resolution of land-related applications under the Bhoo Bharathi initiative. During a surprise inspection of the Tahasildar office in Gattu Mandal on Tuesday, the Collector thoroughly reviewed the Bhoo Bharathi registration process and sought detailed explanations from the concerned staff on various issues.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector emphasized that it is crucial to resolve all land-related grievances without delay. He instructed officials to strictly adhere to Section 22(A) provisions during the registration process. He warned that registration, sale, or transactions involving prohibited lands—including government, Waqf, endowment, and other special category lands—must be prevented at all costs.

Collector Santosh directed officials to ensure accurate and speedy data entry on the Bhoo Bharathi portal and to issue online notices promptly for all applications. He also instructed them to resolve cases related to succession, pending mutations, missing surveys, POP, and DS-pending applications in accordance with the regulations.

The Collector advised officials to prepare Sada Bainama (unregistered land transfer) applications in advance so that they can be processed immediately once the government issues instructions. He stressed the need for thorough verification of Aadhaar cards, pattadar passbooks, and witness Aadhaar cards for each application.

He further directed that all applications, biometric verifications, notices, surveys, and mutation processes must be completed only after ensuring full compliance with the rules. The Collector instructed that Bhoo Bharathi records be maintained clearly and accurately.