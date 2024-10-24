District Collector Calls for Expedited Resolution of LRS Applications After Field Inspection in Erravalli

Gadwal: On Thursday, District Collector B.M. Santosh, along with Additional Collector Lakshmi Narayana, conducted a field inspection of Layout Regularization Scheme (LRS) applications within the Erravalli area, Gadwal Municipal limits. The inspection involved the use of a mobile app to monitor the application process. The Collector emphasized the importance of adhering to the government's directives by thoroughly reviewing each LRS application and ensuring their online registration.

During the field visit, the Collector examined details of the applications through the mobile app, reviewing layout plots and identifying stones placed for plot recognition. He instructed officials to ensure full documentation, including layout names, owner details, square yard measurements, and road-affected areas, are recorded accurately. Additionally, he stressed the need for caution when uploading layout documents, ensuring proper registration of layout-related documents, plot photos, and latitude-longitude coordinates.

The Collector also directed officials to identify government lands, buffer zones near water bodies, streams, lakes, and areas involved in court cases. He urged the relevant officials to expedite the resolution of all LRS applications and to maintain communication with the applicants. He emphasized that daily applications must be completed and entered into the mobile app, and the pending applications, particularly those involving the Irrigation Department at the municipal and village levels, should be addressed swiftly.

Following this, the Collector inspected LRS applications in the villages of Erravalli and Thimmapur in the Erravalli Mandal. During the inspection, he reviewed all documents and layout maps, instructing the District Panchayat Officer and Panchayat Secretaries to resolve pending applications promptly. Special attention was called to approach roads and areas impacted by road projects. He also directed irrigation department officials to monitor nearby water resources and ensure no errors occur in the online process.

The Municipal Commissioner Dasharath, DPO Syam Sunder, Irrigation EE Srinivasa Rao, Town Planning Officer Kurmanna, RI officers, AEs, Panchayat Secretaries, Municipal officials, and others participated in the inspection.