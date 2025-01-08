District Collector Directs Swift Completion of Pending Development Works in Aija Municipality

Gadwal: Jogulamba Gadwal District Collector B.M. Santosh directed officials to complete pending development works within the municipal limits swiftly and with quality. On Wednesday, he visited various development sites in Aija Municipality to review ongoing projects.

During the inspection, the District Collector emphasized the importance of completing all pending works in the municipality with adherence to quality standards. He reviewed the construction of the bridge on Pedda Vagu and instructed R&B officials to set up a divider on the road directly connecting Ambedkar Chowk to the Integrated Veg and Non-Veg Market after temporarily closing it for traffic. He urged for the bridge’s completion at the earliest to prevent inconvenience to the public.

The progress of the Integrated Veg and Non-Veg Market was also reviewed, and the officials were instructed to expedite the pending works. Additionally, the Collector directed municipal officials to complete the access road to the market at the earliest.

Inspecting road repairs between Gadwal and Aija, he evaluated the quality of the work and instructed R&B officials to prioritize pending works on roads and CC road projects in both Gadwal and Aija municipalities. Contractors were asked to complete the work promptly, and officials were told to ensure the entry roads into Gadwal and Aija municipalities are completed on priority.

Public discussions revealed that the two-year delay in the full operation of the market, despite significant investment and multiple tenders, is due to encroachments in the market area. Locals allege that some individuals have illegally occupied government land near the market, constructed sheds, and are earning substantial sums by renting them out, with alleged collusion from corrupt officials.

Traders in the area stated that the narrow entrance gate to the market is a significant issue, preventing vehicles from entering. They suggested that removing four sheds on either side of the gate would widen the entrance, making it accessible for vehicles.

Participants:

Municipal Chairman Chinna Devanna, Municipal Commissioner Rajayya, R&B EE Pragathi, Kiran Kumar, engineering officials, and others accompanied the District Collector during the inspection.