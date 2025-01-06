District Collector Inspects Progress of Double Bedroom Housing Projects.

Gadwal : On Monday, District Collector B.M. Santosh visited the construction site of double-bedroom houses near Dauderpally to inspect the progress of the project. He reviewed the layout maps, site details, and construction documents. The Collector thoroughly examined the houses, including interiors, exteriors, and roofing, and inquired about the current status of the work.

During the visit, the District Collector emphasized the importance of completing the construction work on time. He directed the concerned officials to expedite the work to ensure the prompt allocation of houses to beneficiaries. Additionally, he instructed officials to complete essential facilities such as water supply, electricity connections, drainage systems, septic tanks, cleanliness, and beautification works at the earliest.

Later, the Collector also inspected the double-bedroom houses in Gonupadu village.

The inspection was attended by Additional Collectors Lakshminarayana and Narsinga Rao, Gadwal Tahsildar Mallikarjun, Municipal Commissioner Dasarath, Electricity Department DE Lakshminayak, Panchayati Raj EE Ram Chander, Irrigation EE Sridhar Reddy, and other officials.











