District Collector M Hanumanth Rao inspects polling centre, counting hall

Patancheru (Tellapur): Sangareddy district Collector M Hanumanth Rao on Monday inspected the local municipal election polling centre and the counting hall. Speaking later, Rao advised the staff to be on guard while counting the votes polled without giving any scope for errors.

He said as there would be live web-casting and the Election Commission officials would be watching. The collector asked the staff to come in morning to the counting centre on that day. He want the police security to be stepped up to avoid any problem. APD Srinivas, Municipal Commissioner Veman Reddy and Tahsildar Shivakumar were present.