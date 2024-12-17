District collector reviews on Mammogram tests to be organised by MNJ Cancer Hospital in Wanaparthy

In a crucial step towards enhancing breast cancer screening in the region, District Collector Adarsh Surabhi convened a review meeting on Tuesday afternoon with the District Medical and Health Department Officer, medical personnel, and the Municipal Commissioner. The meeting focused on preparations for the mammogram tests scheduled for December 18 at the municipal office.

Hyderabad’s leading cancer facility, M.N.J. Cancer Hospital, will be arriving in Wanaparthy with a team of 10 medical staff and essential equipment to conduct breast cancer screenings. The tests are set to begin at 10 am and will cater to approximately 200 women from the neighboring areas of Kadukkuntla, Gopalpet, and Peddamandadi, who are suspected of being at risk for breast cancer.

Collector Surabhi emphasized the importance of ensuring basic facilities for managing the medical tests. He instructed the Municipal Commissioner to coordinate logistics, which include providing necessary infrastructure for the medical team and arranging midday meals for the women coming in for screening. In addition to the municipal health staff, women sanitation workers will also assist in the process.

The review meeting was attended by District Medical Health Officer Dr. Srinivas, District Municipal Commissioner Purnachander, Program Officer Dr. Ramachandra Rao, among other medical staff and officials, highlighting a collaborative effort to promote health awareness and assistance in the community.