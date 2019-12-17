Trending :
Karimnagar District Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed transferred

Highlights

K Shashanka is appointed new collector

Karimnagar: The Karimnagar District Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed, has been transferred. The State government had issued orders on Monday appointing Sarfaraz Ahmed as the Commissioner for Excise Department and appointing Jogulamba Gadwal Collector K Shashanka as the Collector of Karimnagar district.

It is to be noted that an audio tape of conversation between Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed and BJP Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar was leaked in November. Responding to the audio tape leakage, Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar alleged that Collector Sarfaraz is joining hands with BJP candidate and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar tried to defeat him in the Assembly elections.

Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed condemned the allegations made against him and alleged that some of the leaders are intentionally trying to spoil his image by releasing fake audio tape with cut and mixes. He also complained to the police that someone with cut and mix method had created fake audio tape of just 1.30 minutes, which was actually eight minutes width. He also gave explanation to the Chief Secretary of the State government about the issue.

Since then, differences popped up between Minister Gangula Kamalakar and Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed. The Minister, who took the issue seriously, complained to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Minister KT Rama Rao on several occasions.

Reportedly owing to the pressure exerted by the TRS leaders, the government issued orders transferring District Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed on Monday and appointing K Shashanka as the new Collector of Karimnagar district.

