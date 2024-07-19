District Collector Urges Precautionary measures Amid heavy rain forecast.

Gadwal : District Collector B.M. Santosh has issued a warning to residents of low-lying areas as heavy rains are expected to hit the district over the next two days. During a tele-conference with district officials, including Tehsildars, MP DOs, and MPOs, the Collector emphasized the need for immediate and robust precautionary measures to prevent potential losses and accidents due to flooding.

Santosh directed officials to identify and evacuate residents from dilapidated houses to safe locations. He stressed the importance of ensuring that the dams of ponds do not breach, and advised officials to remain on high alert, foregoing any vacation plans to be vigilant in their respective areas.



The Collector highlighted several critical safety measures:



- Keeping people away from electric poles to prevent electrocution.

- Taking steps to avoid accidents and ensure the safety of both people and livestock.

- Ensuring uninterrupted power supply and preventing electrical short circuits.

In response to the rains, Santosh urged the organization of a "Dry Day" every Friday to conduct sanitation programs aimed at preventing the spread of mosquitoes and diseases. He also stressed the importance of ensuring that drinking water in villages remains uncontaminated and ordered immediate repairs of any pipeline leakages.

The tele-conference was attended by District Additional Collectors Musini Venkateshwarlu and Narsinga Rao, along with ZP CEO Kanthamma, District Panchayat Officer, and Municipal Commissioners.

Residents are advised to stay informed and adhere to the safety measures outlined by the district administration to mitigate the impact of the heavy rains.