District collector Valluri Kranti pays visit to Gattu mandal

Gadwal: District collector Valluri Kranti on Thursday visited to Gattu mandal and enquired about the pending works of 'Mana Vooru Mana Badi' schools at Chagadona village, costing Rs.26 lakh.

She asked teachers to attend classes regularly for achieving 100 per cent results in the SSC exams. She visited the CPS school and observed the water tank and toilet works being taken up at a cost of Rs. 6 lakh.The DC directed officials to complete construction the compound wall and other infrastructure of the primary school at Macharla. She visited the Anganwadi centre at Mittadoddi village and enquired about students and their menu.

Later she inspected the second phase of the 'KantiVelugu' programme at ZPHS in Chagadona village. She advised people to get eye checkup for better visibility.