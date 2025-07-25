District Horticulture Officer Promotes Profitable Vegetable Farming in Mungala Village

Gadwal: District Horticulture Officer M.A. Akbar visited the field of farmer Malleshu today to inspect the cultivation of vegetable crops and promote awareness of various horticultural practices and government support schemes.

During the visit, Akbar emphasized that horticultural crops, especially vegetables, can bring considerable profits to farmers. He encouraged farmers to shift focus towards high-income vegetable crops for better net returns. Special attention was drawn to oil palm cultivation, highlighting its potential as a highly profitable long-term crop.

Key Government Subsidy Schemes Highlighted:

Plastic Mulching Scheme:

To reduce weed issues and conserve water, the government is offering a 50% subsidy on plastic mulching, amounting to ₹20,000 per hectare.

The scheme supports up to two hectares per farmer.

Akbar explained that mulching reduces input costs, improves fertilizer efficiency, and leads to higher quality yields.

Support for Creeper Vegetables:

Farmers growing creeper varieties such as bottle gourd, ridge gourd, and bitter gourd are eligible for financial support for permanent pandal (trellis) construction.

Under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) scheme, the government provides ₹50,000 subsidy per 0.2 acres (one gunta) for pandal setup.

Promotion of Oil Palm Cultivation:

Akbar stressed the importance of farmers paying special attention to oil palm crops, which can generate sustainable long-term income.

He advised farmers to utilize government subsidies for oil palm expansion to enhance their livelihoods.

Encouragement to Farmers:

The District Horticulture Officer urged farmers to make full use of the subsidies and schemes provided by the government to maximize their income and improve their farming practices. He assured them of the department’s continued support in implementing modern and cost-effective cultivation methods.

Officials in Attendance:

The program was attended by Divisional Level Horticulture Officers Rajashekhar, Imran, and Mahesh, along with several local farmers, who interacted and discussed the implementation of these schemes on their lands.