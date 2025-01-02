Live
- Deputy Chief Minister's program postponed
- 106 students receive NSF scholarships
- 181 officials arrested by Odisha Vigilance in 2024
- Duty cuts on mobile parts, components to boost India’s electronics goal: Industry body
- Satyanarayana Chowdary elected Red Cross dist chief
- Trinidad & Tobago Prez to be chief guest
- UBI opens 68th branch at Yerrabalem
- Farmers losing faith in BJP govt: Naveen
- CES 2025: LG Electronics, Samsung bet big on AI
- Modi has special focus on Odisha: CM
Just In
District Judge releases The Hans India calendar
Highlights
District Judge A Karna Kumar said that newspapers should work for a better society.
Nirmal: District Judge A Karna Kumar said that newspapers should work for a better society.
The Hans India calendar was launched at the Nirmal dis-trict headquarters on Wednesday. Speaking on the occa-sion, he said that newspapers should uncover public prob-lems and work to solve them by being a bridge between the government and the people.
Public prosecutor K Vinod Rao, assistant public prosecutor Y Ramana Rao, Y Vishwas Reddy special PP FOCSO, Adilabad and Nizamabad districts bureau in-charge T Pawan Kumar, Adilabad district staff reporter Manchikunta Sateesh, Khanapur constituency in-charge Rajashekhar and others participated in the programme.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS