District Judge releases The Hans India calendar

Nirmal: District Judge A Karna Kumar said that newspapers should work for a better society.

The Hans India calendar was launched at the Nirmal dis-trict headquarters on Wednesday. Speaking on the occa-sion, he said that newspapers should uncover public prob-lems and work to solve them by being a bridge between the government and the people.

Public prosecutor K Vinod Rao, assistant public prosecutor Y Ramana Rao, Y Vishwas Reddy special PP FOCSO, Adilabad and Nizamabad districts bureau in-charge T Pawan Kumar, Adilabad district staff reporter Manchikunta Sateesh, Khanapur constituency in-charge Rajashekhar and others participated in the programme.