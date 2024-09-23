District Leaders of People's Organizations Console Suicide Victim's Family.

Gadwal : Indira, the daughter of Karreppa and Lakshmamma from Umitiyala village, KT Doddi Mandal, committed suicide by consuming pesticide. On Monday, district leaders from AIDWA (All India Democratic Women's Association) and KVPS (Kula Vivaksha Porata Sangham) visited the family to console them and gather information about the incident.

Narmada, citing the family's allegations, mentioned that three young men from the village had been sexually harassing Indira by stalking her and assaulting her near the fields. The leaders demanded that cases be registered under the Nirbhaya Act against those responsible and that they be punished severely.

They expressed concern over the increasing cases of sexual assaults on students and women in the district and criticized the government for failing to prevent such crimes. They also pointed out that incidents of sexual harassment, particularly st women.

rom marginalized sections, were rising from the village level to towns in the Nadigadda region. Some local leaders were allegedly attempting to settle such cases through intimidation or negotiation, allowing the perpetrators to escape punishment.



KVPS District President Mareppa urged the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and take strict action against the offenders to ensure such incidents are not repeated. He also called on the government to support the victim's family.

AIDWA District Secretary A. Narmada, KVPS District President Mareppa, Mandal President Karreppa, and Veeresh, along with others, participated in the visit.

