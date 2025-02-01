District-Level Meeting Held to Mark 10 Years of Beti Bachao Beti padao.

Gadwal : A district-level coordination meeting was held today at the IDOC Conference Hall under the chairmanship of District Additional Collector Sri Narsinga Rao. The meeting was organized under the supervision of the Women and Child Welfare Department to mark the completion of ten years of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao program, as per the directives of the Central Government.

Speaking on the occasion, Sri Narsinga Rao emphasized that all departments concerned with the protection of girl children should work together. He highlighted the importance of spreading awareness among village-level officials about the initiative, ensuring that the program reaches the people effectively. He also urged large-scale promotion of the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana scheme.

He warned that sex determination tests are illegal, and strict action would be taken against nursing homes and hospitals found conducting such tests. Furthermore, he encouraged collective participation in promoting girl child education and ensuring their safety.

Prominent officials present at the meeting included District Welfare Officer Sunanda, SC Welfare Officer Saroj, BC Welfare Officer Ramesh Babu, Intermediate Education Officer Hriday Raju, District Child Protection Officer Narasimha, and District Coordinator for Women Empowerment, Jyotsna, among others.