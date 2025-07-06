District-Level Training Held for Water Resources Census: Emphasis on Accurate, Paperless Data Collection

Gadwal: Chief Planning Officer Yoganand emphasized that precise and unbiased data collection is essential for effective government policy-making. He instructed officials to ensure that every detail is recorded comprehensively and impartially.

Speaking at the district-level training program held on Saturday at the IDOC Video Conference Hall, Yoganand addressed officials as part of the 7th Minor Water Resources Census and the 2nd Water Bodies Census for the agricultural year 2023–2024.

He highlighted the importance of these censuses, stating that collecting detailed information on groundwater sources, surface water bodies, ponds, tanks, check dams, dug wells, and other minor irrigation sources in villages would provide a holistic perspective on rural water security. The 2023–24 census stands out for a significant advancement—for the first time, data will be recorded through a “Mobile App”-based, paperless system, using LGD (Local Government Directory) codes for every village.

Yoganand further informed that the census of dug wells will be conducted with the assistance of the Groundwater Department, while the enumeration of medium and major irrigation sources will be carried out under the supervision of the Irrigation Department. Detailed training was provided on schedule filling procedures, technical guidelines, data accuracy, and timely reporting to ensure a smooth enumeration process.

Officials from the District Irrigation Department and Groundwater Department attended the program and shared key instructions and suggestions. They emphasized that the training sessions were designed to give clear understanding and guidance to all participants involved in the census.

The Chief Planning Officer and associated officials called on all staff to ensure that the data collected meets the quality and accuracy expected by the government.

Participants of the training included planning and statistical officers from all mandals, sub-statistical officers, and other relevant field functionaries.

This initiative is expected to play a pivotal role in understanding local water resources and contribute meaningfully to water security and sustainable irrigation planning across rural Telangana.