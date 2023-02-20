District Library turns a boon for students preparing for govt jobs

Karimnagar: The District Library in Karimnagar city has become a boon for the youths preparing for government jobs.

As the State government announced large scale recruitment drive for the first time after the formation of Telangana, unemployed youth in the district spending their time in preparing for job tests and every day huge number of youth visiting the library for the preparation.

In addition to the 80,039 jobs notification issued in August, another notification for 2,391 jobs were notified last month, creating excitement among the youth. The aspiring candidates are going to coaching centres and also taking suggestions from seniors and spending time in libraries to refer books. As part of the material collection, crowds of students are seen in book stalls and libraries.

The government has already set up SC, ST and BC study centres to provide free coaching for various jobs. Authorities are preparing to set up training centres in each Assembly constituency and unemployed youths showing interest in joining these centers.

Meanwhile, MLAs from various constituencies have set up free coaching centres to support students. Acceptance of applications has now started in the free coaching centres set up under ST, BC and SC Study Circles.

Academics are suggesting that a job can be secured if the candidates study systematically. Until now, coaching centres are limited to Hyderabad city are being set up in various parts of Karimnagar city like Mankammathota, Mukharampura, Geetabhavan Chowrasta, Kaman Chowrasta, Vavilalapally and others.

Hundreds of youths are preparing for the competitive exams at Karimnagar District Library. In the library, with Rs 5 meals, purified drinking water, modernised rooms, special rooms have been set up so that a large number of youths can study. Nearly 75, 000 exam books are available for candidates to study. As library rooms are brimming to the capacity, students are studying in open yard.

The library has spacious reading rooms. Separate rooms have been arranged for men and women. Two additional rooms have been made available for them. Around 600-700 students visit the library every day. The library staff have made all the arrangements to suit them.

Library secretary Sarita told The Hans India that CCTV cameras have been installed in the district library and reading rooms have been made available separately for men and women 22 hours a day. And also Special arrangements have been made for women to be monitored from the secretary's office. Police are also monitoring at night. Up to 150 candidates are preparing for the competitive exams at night.

District Library Chairman Ponnam Anil Kumar told The Hans India that all arrangements have been made for the candidates to study and special rooms have been allocated for women under constant supervision.

L Neeraja from Vattimalla rural area of Karimnagar said that she has done Polytechnic and he comes to the library for Group IV exam and prepares daily since morning to evening and the arrangement at the library are very good.

D Rishika, a degree student, said that she is preparing for SGT as notification was issued for the jobs. She said she comes to the library every day and studying here for eight hours in the morning.

Sathish M said that he has cleared the qualifying exams for his SI test and is preparing for the mains and said that the district library is very suitable.