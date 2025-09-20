District Officials Directed to Complete Voter List Verification by September 23

Gadwal: District Additional Collector Lakshmi Narayana has directed officials to effectively complete the comprehensive verification and comparison of the 2002 and 2025 voter lists.

On Saturday, a training program on the voter list verification process was held at the IDOC meeting hall. Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector emphasized that the comparison of the 2002 and 2025 voter rolls should be carried out systematically and without errors. Each revenue village should be treated as a single unit for this verification, he added.

To ensure proper scrutiny, voters have been divided into four categories:

A: Those present in the 2002 voter list.

B: Those not present in the 2002 list.

C: Voters aged between 22 and 37 years.

D: Voters aged between 18 and 21 years.

The Collector further stated that before conducting the SIR (Summary Intensive Revision), officials must first compare the 2002 voter list with the 2025 voter list at every polling booth level. After excluding common names, details of voters newly registered after 2002 must be carefully verified on the ground. Reports should be prepared in the proforma prescribed by the Election Commission, he instructed.

He directed that the desk-level work related to the SIR should be completed by September 23, and that daily targets should be set to finish the process within the stipulated timeframe.

RDO Alivelu, all mandal-level Tahsildars, BLOs, election department staff, and other officials participated in the program.