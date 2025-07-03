District Officials Directed to Ensure Error-Free Voter List: Training for BLOs Begins in Gadwal

Gadwal: District Additional Collector Lakshmi Narayana emphasized the importance of preparing an error-free voter list and directed officials to carry out their duties with precision. He made these remarks on Thursday during a national-level training program for Booth Level Officers (BLOs), held at M.A.L.D. College in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India.

As part of the training initiative, BLOs from the 79-Gadwal Assembly Constituency are being trained from July 3 to July 9. The Additional Collector stated that 50 BLOs would participate in the training sessions each day. The training focuses extensively on electoral forms — Form 6 (for new voter enrollment), Form 7 (for deletion of names), and Form 8 (for corrections or updates to voter details).

He stressed that BLOs play a crucial role in the electoral process and must carry out their duties with complete responsibility. They are instructed to thoroughly examine the current voter lists and make corrections wherever necessary. All eligible citizens who have completed 18 years of age must be enrolled as voters without fail.

The officials were also directed to carry out comprehensive door-to-door surveys in their respective areas to ensure there are no errors in the voter list. This includes the removal of names of deceased individuals and correcting any discrepancies in voter details. A clear and accurate voter list will ensure a smooth electoral process and avoid difficulties during elections, the Additional Collector noted.

He emphasized that BLOs must give special attention to this revision work and take appropriate steps to rectify errors and complete the updating of the list in a timely and efficient manner.

The training session was attended by Gadwal Tahsildar Mallikarjun, Master Trainers Ashok and Naresh, Senior Assistant Nagesh, revenue department staff, and numerous Booth Level Officers.