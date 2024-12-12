District SP Conducts Midnight Surprise Inspections to Enhance Policing in Gadwal

Gadwal: Jogulamba Gadwal District SP, T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, conducted a surprise inspection of the night patrolling, Blue Colts, and beat duties being carried out by police personnel in Gadwal town during midnight hours.

As part of the inspection, the SP visited key areas, including Rajiv Chowk, Gandhi Chowk, Krishna Veni Chowk, Beerelli Road, Railway Station, and the New Housing Board locality. He observed the personnel on duty and assessed how they were executing their patrolling and beat responsibilities. He examined their methods of checking vehicles and individuals during the night, inspecting lodges, and identifying suspicious persons using the Papillon device to capture fingerprints.

The SP reviewed the police personnel’s practices, including the maintenance of point books and the conduct of foot patrolling. He emphasized the need for thorough monitoring of individuals moving around in bus stands, railway stations, and residential colonies during night hours. The SP directed officers to verify suspicious persons using the Papillon device and check their records through the app. He also instructed the team to monitor unauthorized transportation of sand and other materials during the night and hand over any illegal activities to the night duty officers.

The SP visited the railway station to inspect the duties of the patrolling staff and foot patrols. He analyzed details such as the number of trains arriving between 11:00 PM and 3:00 AM, the inflow and outflow of passengers, and the patrolling conducted along the railway tracks. The SP provided specific guidelines to the night duty in-charge, SI Shukur Dharoor, on measures to control property crimes effectively.

Later, the SP conducted a surprise inspection of the Gadwal Town Police Station. He reviewed the number of patrolling, Blue Colts, and beat duties being executed daily within the station limits. He verified the presence of personnel on night watch duties and provided specific instructions to the Station SI. Kalyan Kumar, to enhance efficiency in their operations.

The inspections aimed to ensure enhanced security during night hours, improve operational efficiency, and curb crimes within the district.