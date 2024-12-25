District SP inspects Kerameri police station

Asifabad: SPDV Srinivasa Rao said that the police officers should not behave in a way that harms the reputation of the Police department.

The SP inspected Kerameri police station as part of annual inspections on Tuesday. After receiving the salute of the armed police, they inspected the surroundings of the station and checked the kit articles granted to the staff by the Police department.

As part of these inspections, the performance of the police station reception staff was examined, and the officials were asked about the actions taken on the complaints received. Also, the sub-inspector of the station inquired about pending cases, arrest of accused, details of rowdy sheeters, measures taken to prevent road accidents, pending cases in court and investigation related to them. Also, the SP inspected various records maintained in the police station.

Later, the SP said that the officials and staff should behave politely with the complainants who come to the police station and assure them that their problems will be solved.

He informed that each police personnel has been assigned villages and should visit those villages regularly and be aware of every program that takes place in the villages and perform their duties in a friendly environment. Appreciation certificates will be awarded to the best performing staff, he said.