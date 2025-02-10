District SP T. Srinivas Rao Addresses Public Grievances in Prajavani Program.

Live
Gadwal : District SP T. Srinivas Rao Resolves Public Issues in Prajavani Program Jogulamba Gadwal, February 10, 2025.
As part of the Prajavani program, District SP Sri T. Srinivas Rao, IPS, held a grievance redressal session at the SP office today. Citizens from various parts of the district presented their issues before the SP in the presence of DSP Mogilayya and Circle Officers from Alampur, Gadwal, and Shanti Nagar.
SP Srinivas Rao personally inquired about the concerns of six complainants and directed the respective officials to conduct an immediate investigation to ensure justice. He emphasized that cases registered at various police stations should be resolved promptly, without unnecessary delays, ensuring fair and timely justice for the victims.
Complaints Received Today:
Land Disputes – 2 cases
Family/Other Disputes – 2 cases
Other Issues – 2 cases
SP Srinivas Rao reiterated that all officials must act swiftly on complaints, ensuring that justice is served at the earliest.