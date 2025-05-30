District SP T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, Conducts Surprise Inspection at Gadwal Rural Police Station; Issues Key Directives for Monsoon Preparedness and Public Safety

Live
Gadwal: In view of the continuous rainfall in the region, Jogulamba Gadwal District Superintendent of Police, Mr. T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, conducted a surprise inspection of the Gadwal Rural Police Station on Friday, ensuring that the police machinery remains alert and responsive to any emergency that may arise.
During the inspection, the SP reviewed station records, premises, and staff duties. He emphasized the importance of maintaining high levels of preparedness, especially in view of possible flooding from the Krishna River due to heavy inflow from Karnataka, and instructed that residents of riverbank villages be alerted and prevented from entering the river areas.
Key Areas Inspected:
Police station surroundings
Vehicle parking areas within the premises
Reception area
Station writer’s office
Tech team section
SHO's office
Men's rest room
Lock-up room
He meticulously examined important records including:
Daily General Diary
Beat Duty Books
Superior Officers' Visiting Books
Directives Issued by the SP:
Immediate response to Dial-100 emergency calls
Maintain cleanliness of the police station and its surroundings at all times
Any staff-related issues should be reported directly for swift resolution
Assess the number of staff members and their respective duties
Monitor the deployment of Blue Colts and Patrol Cars and ensure regular patrolling
Prevent theft and property crimes through effective night patrolling
Conduct intensive drunk and drive checks to reduce road accidents
All staff must be equipped with complete information about the villages assigned to them
24x7 patrolling by Blue Colts and Patrol Cars must be ensured
Frequent visits to villages to raise awareness on:
Cyber crimes
Online frauds
Superstitions
Child marriages
Officers must always be available to the public and respond.