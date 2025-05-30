District SP T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, Conducts Surprise Inspection at Gadwal Rural Police Station; Issues Key Directives for Monsoon Preparedness and Public Safety

Gadwal: In view of the continuous rainfall in the region, Jogulamba Gadwal District Superintendent of Police, Mr. T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, conducted a surprise inspection of the Gadwal Rural Police Station on Friday, ensuring that the police machinery remains alert and responsive to any emergency that may arise.

During the inspection, the SP reviewed station records, premises, and staff duties. He emphasized the importance of maintaining high levels of preparedness, especially in view of possible flooding from the Krishna River due to heavy inflow from Karnataka, and instructed that residents of riverbank villages be alerted and prevented from entering the river areas.

Key Areas Inspected:

Police station surroundings

Vehicle parking areas within the premises

Reception area

Station writer’s office

Tech team section

SHO's office

Men's rest room

Lock-up room

He meticulously examined important records including:

Daily General Diary

Beat Duty Books

Superior Officers' Visiting Books

Directives Issued by the SP:

Immediate response to Dial-100 emergency calls

Maintain cleanliness of the police station and its surroundings at all times

Any staff-related issues should be reported directly for swift resolution

Assess the number of staff members and their respective duties

Monitor the deployment of Blue Colts and Patrol Cars and ensure regular patrolling

Prevent theft and property crimes through effective night patrolling

Conduct intensive drunk and drive checks to reduce road accidents

All staff must be equipped with complete information about the villages assigned to them

24x7 patrolling by Blue Colts and Patrol Cars must be ensured

Frequent visits to villages to raise awareness on:

Cyber crimes

Online frauds

Superstitions

Child marriages

Officers must always be available to the public and respond.