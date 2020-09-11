Diversion of PDS rice will be dealt with strictly: Mahabubnagar Collector S Venkat Rao

Mahabubnagar: District Collector S Venkat Rao warned of strict action against those, who indulge in illegal diversion, stocking and selling of rice from public distribution centers and directed the authorities of public distribution system not to hesitate to invoke Preventive Detention Act (PD) against those, who were caught involved in such illegal acts.



Taking part on an online WebX video conference from his office in the district collectorate with the officials of civil supplies, Tahsildars, deputy Tahsildars on Friday, the Collector said that all the officials must make sure that the rice distribution through public distribution centers must be carried out in a transparent and accountable manner and if any discrepancies is found it should be dealt with strict action as per the law.

After getting information from the officials about urea shortage, he assured the farmers that they will distribute 800 metric tons of urea supplied by the government to the farmers in a day or two. He directed tahsildars to instruct mandal agriculture officials to ensure that each shop will be inspected by a revenue inspector or other officials, so as to ensure all the farmers get urea and the shop owners do not indulge in misappropriation of the stocks.

The revenue inspection teams are directed to inspect the number of items being distributed, the available stocks and how many members have been distributed and how many of them have not availed, all these details must be recorded and reported to the government.

Regarding procurement of agriculture produce, the Collector said unlike last year where priority was given to rice, this year priority will be given to procure cotton crop. In view of this, he instructed the officials to make all necessary arrangements like identification of godowns for stocking, setting up of procurement centers and other facilities.