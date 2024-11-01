Diwali Brings Spike in Fire-Related Incidents in Telangana

Hyderabad : Diwali celebrations in Telangana saw a significant rise in fire-related incidents as the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services department received a total of 33 distress calls. In the span of just 24 hours until midnight on Diwali, Hyderabad alone accounted for 26 calls, with an additional 12 calls coming in after midnight. Despite the intensity of these incidents, no major injuries were reported, though property damage and close calls highlighted the risks associated with Diwali festivities.

One of the most severe incidents occurred on Street Number 18 in Himayat Nagar, where a fire broke out in a third-floor flat, quickly engulfing the space. Officials explained that the family had left the apartment with diyas still burning, which likely ignited nearby clothing and caused the fire to spread. Firefighters were alerted at 10:34 p.m., prompting the dispatch of three fire tenders to the scene. Residents evacuated as the flames intensified, with one individual requiring rescue after being trapped on the same floor, unable to escape due to the intense heat.

In Vinayak Nagar, Hayathnagar, a cracker-related incident resulted in a man sustaining burn injuries on his hand. He was taken to the hospital before fire services arrived on-site. The mishap took place on the first floor of a residential building, underscoring the need for caution when using fireworks in confined or elevated spaces.

Additionally, a fire broke out at Eastwood Furniture in Saroornagar. The establishment, fortunately unoccupied at the time, suffered extensive damage. Other minor fire incidents occurred, including a blaze at an electrical shop on RP Road in Secunderabad and a coconut tree catching fire in Domalguda.

These incidents serve as a reminder of the importance of safety measures during festivals, especially those involving fireworks and open flames. Despite preparedness by the fire department, the frequency and impact of these incidents underscore the ongoing need for public awareness around fire hazards during celebratory events.