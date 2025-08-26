DK Aruna dares Congress to count the ‘stolen votes’

Hyderabad: BJP MP DK Aruna launched a scathing attack on the TPCC Chief Mahesh Kuman Goud’s allegations of electoral fraud in Karimnagar and challenged the Congress party to settle the tally of “stolen votes” with a recount.

Speaking on Monday, Aruna dismissed Goud’s claims as delusional and driven by the arrogance of power. “If you truly have the courage, count the stolen votes. Then the people will know who the real thieves are,” she said, accusing Congress of using the “vote chori” narrative as a survival tactic after losing public trust.

Aruna ridiculed the Congress’s selective outrage, pointing out that both the BJP and Congress won eight Lok Sabha seats each in Telangana. “If votes were stolen, did Congress win with fake votes too?” she asked. She urged that the truth behind fake votes be exposed ahead of the upcoming local body elections.

The BJP leader also slammed Congress’s failure to fulfill promises, saying the party now resorts to baseless accusations and caste politics. “If you’re sincere, implement the Kamareddy BC declaration. Don’t beg for votes in the name of caste,” she said.

Aruna criticized Goud’s remarks on religion, warning that belittling gods and dharma hurts public sentiment. “If you don’t stop this rhetoric, people are ready to teach you a lesson,” she cautioned.

Calling Congress a “copy batch,” Aruna accused its leaders of mimicking Prime Minister Modi’s words while lacking original vision. She concluded by asserting that Congress’s criticism stems from panic over the BJP’s growing national support. “Congress ruled for 60 years. If they won with stolen votes, they assume everyone else does too. That mindset is outdated,” she said.