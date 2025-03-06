DK Aruna takes stock of central schemes

Gadwal: In a significant move, D K Aruna, the elected MP of Palamuru (Mahbubnagar), organized an awareness conference on the implementation of Central government schemes at the ZP meeting hall here on Wednesday. The event saw the participation of MLA Yennam, district officials, beneficiaries from the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district, and the general public.

The awareness conference focused on various Central government welfare schemes, including: PMFME (Pradhan Mantri Formalization of Micro Food Enterprises); Vishwakarma Yojana; NREGS (National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme); Sheep and Goat Rearing under NREGS; dairy farms and fisheries department incentives; textiles and tribal welfare programmes; implementation guidelines for PMFME and Vishwakarma Yojana

The officials provided detailed guidance on applying for these schemes and their implementation process in the parliamentary constituency.

One of the key areas of discussion was the practical challenges faced by beneficiaries at the grassroots level. Several issues were raised, including: Difficulties in accessing loans due to banking restrictions; Application process hurdles and delays; and field-level problems in scheme execution

The MP reviewed the issues elaborately and ensured that district officials and bank representatives addressed the issues. She expressed dissatisfaction over bank limitations and urged officials to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries receive loans without unnecessary restrictions. She called for relaxation of urban land ownership requirements for sheep-rearing beneficiaries, enabling more rural individuals to benefit. She emphasized that Palamuru should set an example in implementing central government schemes effectively. Officials were instructed to spread awareness among the public to ensure maximum participation. She stressed the importance of supporting caste-based professions through these schemes.

MP Aruna highlighted that the Vishwakarma Yojana offers training in 18 different trades, providing employment opportunities for skilled workers. She directed officials to educate the public and train young individuals in relevant market-demand trades, ensuring they receive loans to start their businesses.

She echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, stating that every middle-class individual should achieve financial progress through self-employment and government support schemes. She urged that Palamuru be made a model district in Central schemes implementation. Officials must actively raise awareness among people, she directed.

The MP instructed that every eligible beneficiary should receive the benefits of government schemes. The impact of Central Government schemes should reach the grassroots level. Officials should educate people on market-oriented self-employment opportunities. With a strong commitment to ensuring that Central schemes reach every eligible citizen, she took a proactive approach to governance, setting a new standard in policy implementation and public engagement in Palamuru.