- Taking cue from Assembly polls failure, Cong should change its approach, says Abhishek Banerjee
- Passenger injured after TTE allegedly threw him of moving train in Bihar
- Rs.347 crore project sanctioned for RJY airport's development
- Telangana CLP authorises Kharge to name chief minister
- Travel lifts New Zealand's international services trade
- Telangana CLP adopts second resolution
- City witnesses rain under cyclone influence
- BRS MLAs goes to farm house to meet KCR
- SCR cancels few trains running on Vijayawada-Kazipet lines
- Congress asks high command to choose CM candidate in Telangana
DK is seeking individual opinion on Telangana CM aspirants
Karnataka Deputy CM and KPCC President DK Siva Kumar initiated a secret talk with all the newly elected Congress MLAs. Soon after the CLP meeting, the senior leader and emissary from Congress High command DK was holding one to one meeting to seek their opinion and support to CM aspirants in the wake of increasing competition between TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy and senior leaders Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and N Uttam Kumar Reddy.
DK will also communicate with the party high command about the majority Congress MLAs support to one of the three CM aspirants shortly.
