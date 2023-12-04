  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

DK is seeking individual opinion on Telangana CM aspirants

DK is seeking individual opinion on Telangana CM aspirants
x
Highlights

Karnataka Deputy CM and KPCC President DK Siva Kumar initiated a secret talk with all the newly elected Congress MLAs. Soon after the CLP meeting,...

Karnataka Deputy CM and KPCC President DK Siva Kumar initiated a secret talk with all the newly elected Congress MLAs. Soon after the CLP meeting, the senior leader and emissary from Congress High command DK was holding one to one meeting to seek their opinion and support to CM aspirants in the wake of increasing competition between TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy and senior leaders Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

DK will also communicate with the party high command about the majority Congress MLAs support to one of the three CM aspirants shortly.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X