DK is seeking individual opinion on Telangana CM aspirants

Karnataka Deputy CM and KPCC President DK Siva Kumar initiated a secret talk with all the newly elected Congress MLAs. Soon after the CLP meeting, the senior leader and emissary from Congress High command DK was holding one to one meeting to seek their opinion and support to CM aspirants in the wake of increasing competition between TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy and senior leaders Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

DK will also communicate with the party high command about the majority Congress MLAs support to one of the three CM aspirants shortly.