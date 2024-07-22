DM Manjula Transfers to Barkatpura depot

Gadwal: In a significant reshuffle by the Telangana government, Gadwal RTC Depot Manager Manjula has been transferred to Barkatpura RTC Depot in Hyderabad. Manjula, who has been serving as the Gadwal RTC Depot Manager for nearly a year, is credited with numerous contributions to the development and efficiency of the depot.

During her tenure, Manjula has been recognized at the state level for her outstanding service to both the organization and its passengers. Her proactive approach to addressing issues reported via social media and her dedication to ensuring smooth operations at the depot have earned her a special place in the hearts of passengers and colleagues alike. Her commitment to resolving passenger concerns swiftly and effectively has made her a respected figure in the RTC community.

The news of her transfer has come as a shock to many passengers who have benefited from her diligent service. Community member Haram expressed that Manjula's contributions have been substantial, and her efforts have significantly enhanced the depot's operations. He noted that her name will be remembered fondly, especially among managers who prioritize passenger welfare.

Replacing Manjula at the Gadwal RTC Depot is Murali Krishna from Vemula Vada. The community and passengers now look forward to continuing the legacy of service and excellence under his leadership.