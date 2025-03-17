DMHO Dr. K.V. Swarajyalakshmi Leads Free Spectacles Distribution for Students in Tadur

Nagar kurnool: Under the supervision of Dr. K.V. Swarajyalakshmi, District Medical and Health Officer, a free distribution program for spectacles was organized on Monday as part of the Comprehensive Eye Screening Program for students at Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) and KGBV School in Tadur Mandal.

As per the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) guidelines of the Telangana State Government, 50,780 students from grades 5 to 12 across the district underwent eye screening. Among them, 1,893 students were identified with vision impairments.

These students were further examined by ophthalmologists at government hospitals in Nagarkurnool and Achampet. In the first phase, 891 spectacles were allocated to the district, which were distributed to schools through RBSK Mobile Health Teams.













A total of 19 students from ZPHS, Tadur, and 14 students from KGBV, Tadur, received spectacles. Students were also educated on how to properly wear and handle spectacles, how to prevent scratches, and the importance of wearing them regularly. Additionally, they were advised to report any vision problems to teachers, who would then inform health officials.

The event was attended by Program Officer Dr. Ravi Kumar, Medical Officer Dr. Santosh Abhiram, RBSK Medical Officers, Ophthalmologists Venkataswamy and Kotra Balaji, MPHEO Vijay Kumar, supervision staff from Tadur Primary Health Center, DVLM Kumar, headmasters, teachers, and students.

This initiative has greatly benefited students by improving their vision, ensuring better academic performance, and enhancing their overall quality of life.