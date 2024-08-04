Do not dare divert Dalit Bandhu assets says Dy CM Bhatti

Khammam : Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has directed the special officers of Dalit Bandhu to visit all villages and identify those who got benefited under the Dalit Bandhu scheme and collect the details.

Speaking at the meeting to review the implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme at Chintakani mandal headquarters in Madhira constituency of Khammam district on Saturday, Bhatti asserted that misuse of Dalit Bandhu would not be tolerated.

He directed the special officers to verify if the assets sanctioned under the scheme were with the beneficiaries or they had been diverted to others.



“It should be found out if the assets were sold or transferred to others. All these issues should be identified in a week and the assets should be restored to the original beneficiaries in a week,” Bhatti said.

He informed that Chinthakani mandal was selected for saturation mode implementation under Dalit Bandhu. Meanwhile, another 100 beneficiaries were selected in Madhira constituency. “The details of those beneficiaries should also be collected in a week. The reasons why sheep and goats perished must be inquired into,” he said.

“The officers should give feedback to District Collectors continuously on how beneficiaries were utilising the assets sanctioned to them. The Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries should not sell or transfer assets sanctioned to them to others. It is the sole responsibility of officers to see how beneficiaries are putting into use the assets sanctioned to them to eke a living under the scheme,” Bhatti said.

