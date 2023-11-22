Do not fall into trap of false promises of Congress: Yeddyurappa

Hyderabad: Karnataka former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa asked the people of Telangana not to get cheated by the fake guarantees and false promises of the Congress party coming to them to sell in the name of the 'Karnataka Model'.

Yeddyurappa is in the city on Wednesday for party electioneering. addressing media, said that Congress had devised the five guarantees to win elections in Karnataka in May this year. Now, it is coming to sell its Karnataka Model in Telangana and other four poll-bound states.

But, a glimpse of the implementation of five guarantees it had promised to deliver in Karnataka shows its complete failure and cheated people. It is trying to project a Karnataka Model to hoodwink the people of Telangana and other four poll-bound states.

Listing out how the Congress Karnataka Model was a failed project, he said Congress was not interested in people's welfare and interested only in winning elections by cheating them. "I appeal to the people of Telangana not to get cheated by the Congress and empty premises."

Congress deceived voters after winning elections in Karnataka. It has announced a five-guarantee scheme here and here (in Telangana) its six-guarantee scheme. Do not get carried away by the empty promises. Unemployment allowance of Rs. 3000 for graduates and Rs. 1,500 for diploma holders under Yuva Nidhi scheme has not seen the light of the day in Karnataka,” said Yeddyurappa.

The Gruaha Lakshmi scheme promises Rs. 2,000 per month for women in BPL families is not reaching all. The Karnataka state government claims that 1.16 crore beneficiaries were registered under the scheme. It requires Rs. 2,300 crore per month. The scheme was launched in August. The Government had to release Rs. 9,200 crore for the past four months. But, it has so far released only Rs. 2,119 crore and distributed. People are complaining that money is not transferred to their accounts. However, the Government is blaming procedural and technical issues on beneficiaries not seeding with Aadhar numbers.

The free bus travel scheme turned into another force as on average, 84 lakh women travel every day. The government failed to clear the arrears to KSRTC, and it has reduced the RTC buses in rural areas giving a hard time for even school-going children. Similarly, under the Gruha Jyothi scheme, the Congress promised 200 units of free power. Later imposed the condition that it would be for those who consumed less than 200 units in past 12 months. The government not paying money to Discoms. Out of the total dues of Rs. 8,506 crore, it has released Rs. 1,500 crore under the scheme. Anna Bhagya's scheme turned into a major embarrassment to the Karnataka government and exposed its real face as the scheme was also not implemented properly. Because there was no proper procurement made to meet the extra five kgs of rice it has to provide in addition to the 5 kg rice provided free of cost by the centre. It could not even transfer the promised Rs 170 in place of the promised 5 kg rice.

Further, the development of Karnataka has taken a beating due to the internal fight between the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamaiah and his Deputy DK Shiva Kumar. The tardy implementation of welfare measures promised to give hardships to the people. Besides, there is no money to take up even public works in the state.

Against this backdrop, he appealed people of Telangana not to fall for the failed gurnatees project of the Karnataka Model the Congress trying to sell them. He urged to support the BJP for the all-round development of Telangana, with development and welfare promised in equal measure in the BJP election manifesto for Telangana.