Do you expect Centre to deliver on your election manifesto promises, Kishan asks Revanth

Hyderabad: Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy said that the State BJP sees the protest by State Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in Delhi on Wednesday under the guise of BC organisations near Jantar Mantar in Delhi, citing BC reservations, as an attempt to evade the implementation of 42 percent reservations.

Kishan Reddy questioned, how could CM Revanth Reddy blame the Centre for not implementing what Congress has promised in its election manifesto? How can you now put the blame on the Center after promising to increase BC reservations to 42 percent?

He asked the Chief Minister, “If the increase in BC reservations is not within your purview, how did you promise?”, and added that Revanth Reddy is creating this drama because he does not want to increase BC reservations.

He alleged that Congress has been blocking BC reservations since the beginning. The first Prime Minister Nehru blocked BC reservations. Indira Gandhi also suppressed the implementation of BC reservations. When the then Prime Minister Vishwanath Pratap Singh tried to implement the recommendations of the Mandal Commission, Rajiv Gandhi strongly opposed it in the Parliament. Rahul Gandhi has filled his mind with anti-BC sentiments. Rahul Gandhi is putting Revanth Reddy in the forefront to block BC reservations in the state, he claimed.

“Revanth Reddy passed the 42 percent BC reservation bill due to severe pressure from the people, especially the BCs, and not for the welfare of the BCs. Rs 20,000 crore per year were promised to be spent for the welfare of the BCs, which would be one lakh crore rupees in five years. However, the promises made in both the budgets presented by Congress were not implemented,” Kishan Reddy said.

“The Narendra Modi government is working tirelessly for the welfare and development of BCs. It is the Modi government that has given constitutional status to the BC National Commission. PM Modi is strictly implementing BC reservations in education and jobs.

Scholarships have been increased for BCs and self-employment opportunities have been improved through many schemes. Due to the initiative of the Modi government, the representation of BCs in education, employment, jobs, and politics has increased significantly,” the Union Minister added.