Do you support caste census? which one will you prefer caste census or skill census?

The issue of caste census has raised a lot of dust. While the Congress claims caste census will transform the country’s political landscape and promises to increase reservation for STs, SCs and OBCs. the BJP and the BRS called it a diversionary tactic from the party’s unfulfilled promises and other real challenges faced by the state. Hans India presents people’s voice on this controversial issue.

Skill Census identifies their capabilities and areas for growth of entrepreneurship by recognisingspecialised skills to compete in international markets. A Caste census helps to know the clearer picture of socio economic disparities within castes. Ideally, combining the

both the Caste Census and Skill Census could yield the most benefit.This approach would integrate Social justice with economic progress.

-Kanaparthy Sudhakar, Asst Prof, SRR GASC, Karimnagar

I support the caste census if it’s intended to improve the lives of our citizens and the nation. It’s crucial that we have access to data about individuals. We need to work together with the government to ensure that welfare measures reach everyone, regardless of their background, caste, creed, or ethnicity. To accomplish this goal, we need a census. The census is essential for the government to make informed decisions about resource allocation, policy-making, and planning.

-MV Gona Reddy, Retired Principal, Nalgonda

It will be to have skill census as Andhra Pradesh is going to take up. It is a crucial initiative and could help the government plan upskilling of the workforce and help people find well-paying jobs. This could lead to economic empowerment for vulnerable sections of society.

-B Suresh Kumar, Law professional, Hyderabad

Caste and skill census both are important. Caste census, helps in identifying the demographic composition of communities, religions, and castes and were as skill census helps to evaluate the ratio of skilled individuals within these groups, enabling targeted policy-making, and resource allocation to uplift marginalized communities and promote equitable growth,

-Robin, RTI activist, Hyderabad

Instead of a caste census, I firmly believe that Telangana should focus on skills and competencies to build a more inclusive and economically empowered society. In fact, the neighboring state of Andhra Pradesh is already conducting the Skill Census 2024 to determine the skills needed by different industries and to understand the skills and capabilities of individuals.

-K Srinivasa Rao, Palvoncha,Kothagudem