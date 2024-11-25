Do you support caste census? Which one will you prefer caste census or skill census?

I support caste census. Though I was born and brought up in Hyderabad, our roots are from villages only. When I go to our rural areas, I still observe that there is discrimination in villages towards castes. Still, some people are not allowed in all places. With this census, the actual number of people of all the communities will be counted and reservations can be given accordingly.

- P Rajesh Kumar, advocate, Hyderabad

The caste census is a welcome step.This will help in bringing out the actual situation of backward classes. The government can know how many people are below the poverty line and their vote share in society, and how much participation the community has politically and socially. This is going to be a role model for the country.

- Sarangi Lakshmi Kanth, BC Concept leader

It is best to have a skill census as it will give an idea of how many skilled youth are there in the State. The government can have the data of the skilled youth, and it will be helpful for both the government and for the industry to find suitable persons for the jobs they offer.The government can always use the data of castes from the already taken up survey done by the BRS government.

- S Uday Kiran, Hotel Management student

The idea of a skill-based census is indeed a transformative approach to workforce development and societal advancement. By systematically documenting the skills of individuals in specific regions, government, organisations and policymakers can make informed decisions to optimise employment opportunities and enhance economic productivity.

- Dr R Kiran Kumar, Assistant Professor, Karimnagar