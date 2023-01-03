Doctors file writ petition against State govt ban on private practice

Hyderabad: Specialist doctors and the Health Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA) have filed a writ petition in the High Court challenging the State government's decision to ban private practice by the doctors.

The specialist doctors had contended that the State government had taken a unilateral decision banning the private practice without any cabinet sub-committee/expert committee report and had discriminated against juniors and seniors without giving private practice allowances.

The Telangana government in the month of June issued orders imposing a ban on private practice by government doctors who are to be recruited newly and those who shift from teaching to non-teaching wings. The government had included a new clause in the recruitment rules that would ensure a ban on government doctors from practicing privately. This rule was applicable for the new recruits as per the service rules.

The doctors associations had opposed the proposal to ban private practice by government doctors and wanted the authorities to implement the non-practicing allowances in case of blanket ban. Doctors have said that if the government wants to implement the new rule, it should increase the salaries as salaries offered by the Telangana government is less.

The court has served notices to the government for a counter and posted the case for hearing on March 3.