Doctors launch ‘Scholars Academy’ in Wanaparthy

Mahabubnagar: A reunion of doctors who completed their Intermediate studies at Scholars Junior College was held on Sunday at a private banquet hall in Wanaparthy.

As part of the event, these former students jointly launched ‘Scholars Academy,’ an initiative by the college management. With over 35 years of experience in Intermediate education, the management is now offering long-term NEET and JEE coaching right in Wanaparthy at an affordable cost, eliminating the need for students to travel to far-off cities and spend lakhs of rupees.

The academy will be run by lecturers with extensive experience in corporate colleges. Coaching will be provided not only after Intermediate but also from the very first year itself, through Regular Inter BiPC + NEET and Regular Inter MPC + JEE streams.

Later, the alumni recalled their fond memories from college and shared nostalgic moments. During the event, the management of Scholars Junior College expressed their pride, stating that the doctors are serving society with dedication and urged them to continue supporting the poor and uphold their profession with compassion.

The reunion witnessed the participation of many renowned doctors, including Dr Vinod (General Physician), Dr Raghuveer Reddy (Anaesthesiologist), Dr Karthikeya Raj, Dr Satyanarayana (General Surgeon), Shankar (Gold Medallist – RMO), Dr Shwetha, Dr Roja, Dr Srinu (Gynaecologist), Dr Kranthi Kiran, Dr L Haritha (Paediatrics), Dr Arshiya, Dr B. Bhavana, Dr Chaitanya Krishna, Dr Sudhakar, Dr Shivakumar, Dr Nikhita, and Physiotherapist Dr Vemana.