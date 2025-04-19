Doctors save life of pregnant woman in critical condition

Bhupalapalli: Doctors at Suraksha Multispecialty Hospital in Bhupalpalli district saved the life of a 35-year-old woman in a critical condition.

She was admitted in a life-threatening state due to internal heavy bleeding caused by a ruptured ectopic pregnancy (a pregnancy outside the uterus). Her hemoglobin level was only 4g/dL, and her blood pressure (BP) was undetectable.

Ectopic pregnancies pose a risk in one out of every 50 pregnancies, with only a 5% survival rate. In such situations, treatment must be initiated within the critical “Golden Hour” of 60 minutes. This success highlights the advanced emergency care capabilities of Suraksha Hospital.

The medical team, led by Critical Care Specialist Dr. Ramprasad Reddy and Gynecologist Dr. Padma Pravallika, promptly began measures by arranging five units of blood. An emergency surgery, lasting three hours, was performed under the leadership of Dr. Padma Pravallika, Dr. Ramprasad Reddy, and Anesthesiologist Dr. Srikant, successfully controlling the bleeding. The life-saving operation was a coordinated effort involving advanced hemorrhage control methods and collaboration between four specialty teams. The hospital management expressed happiness over this case overcoming such a critical challenge. The patient’s family members expressed their gratitude, saying, “The doctors have given our loved one a new lease on life.”