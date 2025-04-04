Live
Doddi Komuraiah’s Legacy Honored on His Birth Anniversary
Gadwal: Additional Collector Lakshminarayana stated that the fighting spirit of Doddi Komuraiah serves as an inspiration to everyone.
On Thursday, the Backward Classes Welfare Department organized the birth anniversary celebrations of Doddi Komuraiah at the Collectorate. Additional Collector Lakshminarayana and other officials paid tribute to Komuraiah by garlanding his portrait. Speaking on the occasion, he emphasized that the government is officially observing Doddi Komuraiah’s birth anniversary to honor his legacy. He highlighted Komuraiah’s fearless struggle against injustice and urged everyone to work towards fulfilling his ideals by ensuring benefits reach the common people.
The event was attended by Ramesh Babu, District Backward Classes Welfare Officer; Saroj, SC Welfare Officer; Mallikarjun, Tahsildar; and several officials and staff from various departments.