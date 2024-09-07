Donate blood to save lives

Mahabubnagar: “Blood donation is equivalent to saving a life,” stated Sarita Tirupatayya, Gadwal constituency Congress in-charge, during a blood donation camp organized to mark her birthday. Around 200 donated blood at the camp held at the Congress camp office. Sarita, accompanied by party workers and Municipal Chairman B S Keshav, inaugurated the camp and emphasized the critical importance of blood donation.

Dr S A Sampath Kumar, former MLA of Alampur and AICC Secretary, along with Alampur Congress Party leaders, visited the Congress party office to present her with a bouquet and extended birthday greetings.

She pointed out that many lives are lost due to the unavailability of blood and called on citizens to take up the responsibility of donating regularly. To honor the donors, Sarita’s team presented certificates of appreciation. Keshav expressed his admiration for Saritha, wishing her success in all her future endeavors. The event was attended by local leaders, councilors, and staff from the Gadwal Government Blood Bank.