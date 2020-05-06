Donate Through Photography, an initiative to raise money for COVID-19 relief

Donate Through Photography is an initiative of Rajan's School of Photography and Photo Circle – Hyderabad. It is a limited time Archival Inkjet Print sale from highly acclaimed and reputed photo artists from India.

As we are facing an unprecedented crisis with COVID 19 pandemic emergency, we felt that this is the right time to use our network and resources for good. Through this initiative, you can buy limited edition archival prints and raise money for COVID 19 relief fund.

All the sales proceeds (100% of proceeds without deducting any expenses) will be donated to the Chief Minister Relief Fund State of Telangana.

We extend our deepest gratitude to all contributing photo artists and to everyone who is buying a print or making a donation.

Here we request you to cover this initiative and help in reaching the people to do their bit in this times of distress

Visit the website for images: www.rsphyd.com/covid19

Or please Contact for high-resolution images/ further information.

Thank you.

B.V.Ramana

Curator, Rajan's School of Photography

Mobile: 94907 60455